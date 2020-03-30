Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sand Broadbeach
Sand Broadbeach
News

Residents fight plans for 18-storey building

by ALISTER THOMSON
30th Mar 2020 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS from two Broadbeach towers are fighting plans for an 18-storey building they say is an "overdevelopment" of the area.

Developer Andrews Projects has put in a development application for the 15-unit Sand Broadbeach project at 120 Old Burleigh Rd.

The proposal would see the building constructed next to the Eclipse and La Grande buildings with what lawyer Ron Frigo says are "minimal setbacks" and imposing "adverse visual and amenity impacts" on adjacent residents.

Mr Frigo has been engaged by the body corporates of Eclipse and La Grande to represent the views of residents to town planners at the Gold Coast City Council.

The development is code assessable, meaning it does not need to be publicly notified, with a decision due by April 30.

Mr Frigo said the proposed setbacks, which refer to the minimum distance which a building must be set back from another structure, would result in overshadowing, intrusion on privacy and an erosion of view corridors and sky views.

"The design does not sufficiently respect the scale, form and setting of adjacent properties - it does not complement and is incompatible with the existing character and local setting of Old Burleigh Road," he said.

"The development is likely to cause increases in traffic and parking demands in the Broadbeach area which is an area already impacted by traffic congestion and a lack of parking."

 

Warren Newcombe, Linda Newcombe and Garry Muldoon. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
Warren Newcombe, Linda Newcombe and Garry Muldoon. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

 

 

John Nikolovski, who owns two units in Eclipse, said the development may be code assessable but council officers still need to take the views of residents into account.

"Some of the residents are in their 70s and have put all their life savings into their apartment and they will get stonewalled with this development," he said.

"It is me driving it because I feel really sorry for these people.

"I am also effected because I have two apartments on the north west side and I spend a lot of time on my balcony and I will have 18 storeys of building right behind me."

Sarah Andrews, who is sales manager for Andrews Projects, said: "Andrews Projects are committed to developing quality projects of an international standard. All matters will be resolved with council".

She declined to comment on whether there would be changes to the application.

 

Originally published as Residents fight plans for 18-storey building

More Stories

broadbeach development gold coast

Just In

    New York's grim death count

    New York's grim death count
    • 30th Mar 2020 7:45 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voter's pick succeeds Jo-Ann in Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon Voter's pick succeeds Jo-Ann in Bundamba by-election

        News Labor has retained the seat of Bundamba with former ETU official Lance McCallum claiming victory.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Sacked councillors take strong lead

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Sacked councillors take strong lead

        News Coverage for all divisions of the Ipswich City Council election

        Queensland by-election results for Bundamba and Currumbin

        premium_icon Queensland by-election results for Bundamba and Currumbin

        News Labor in box seat for Ipswich, LNP lead in Currumbin

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health 3600 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia