Ipswich City Council mayoral candidate Teresa Harding wants to see former mine sites rehabilitated for recreation use.
Residents fight against landfill at former mine sites

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
18th Feb 2020 10:20 AM
A MULTIPURPOSE rough terrain course for four-wheel-drives and trail bikes could be the solution to rehabilitating two former mine sites in the region, according to mayoral candidate Teresa Harding.

The candidate said she was not pushing any particular idea but thought more should be done than using it for landfill and residents and relevant community groups should be involved in the discussion.

“Noting the location of the Ebenezer and Jeebropilly sites near Willowbank, one suggestion that I think warrants looking at is for these sites to be rehabilitated to have multipurpose rough terrain courses for 4WD and trail bikes, 4WD training facility, dirt race tracks, motocross and family parklands,” she said.

“This facility would complement the current motorsport facilities at Willowbank, create jobs and be an even bigger tourist attraction.

“In fact, the council back in 2003 had an Ipswich Motorsport Precinct Masterplan for facilities like this,” Ms Harding said.

Willowbank Area Group’s vice president Ian Dainer said he would be happy to see the mines rehabilitated in any other way than landfill.

“Rehabilitation can take many forms and Teresa proposes using it for recreational purposes, we support that, anything other than a landfill, that’s what the residents want,” he said.

Ipswich City Council refused national waste company Lantrak’s application for a landfill at the New Hope mining site last year.

The company has appealed that decision to the Planning and Environment Court and the application received a directions hearing in a conference meeting with all relevant parties on Monday.

The first hearing to review the matter will be held on Friday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

