'We thought he was just perfect. He was the one': Loki's owners had no idea their sweet puppy was bred in a suburban horror puppy farm.
News

Rescued puppy Loki lands into a life of love

by Kay Dibben
3rd Jan 2020 4:11 PM
WHEN Drew Barrett and Emily Butler first set eyes on their puppy Loki they had no idea the American Staffordshire bull terrier had been rescued from a house full of neglected dogs.

After a few months in the care of the RSPCA, the young American Staffordshire bull terrier looked like a happy and healthy puppy when they first set eyes on him last year.

"He came running straight up to us. He just looked up to us with those beautiful big eyes,'' Mr Barrett, 22, said.

"We thought he was just perfect. He was the one.''

Mr Barrett, 22, and Ms Butler, 21, had been told Loki's mother, Karma, had been mistreated, but they did not know how bad things might have been for their puppy.

Drew Barrett and Emily Butler with American Staffordshire bull terrier pup Loki, one of 20 puppies seized from a breeder.
And the Loganlea couple say their dog shows no signs of having had a bad start in life.

"Loki's the best dog,'' Mr Barrett said.

"He's very good natured, he doesn't bark or growl. I take him to the beach. He just loves people.''

The couple had no idea their dog came from being bred in these conditions.
Mr Barrett said he had always wanted to own an American Staffy, so when the RSPCA offered some for adoption, the couple went along to choose their pup.

"It's the best way to get a dog,'' Mr Barrett said.

"They may have come from bad backgrounds but they're going to better homes.''

Karma who was found severely underweight.
