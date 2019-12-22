Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
News

Rescue helicopter airlifts tourist dumped by wave at beach

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.15PM: 

A WOMAN involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning has been airlifted to hospital. 

It's believed the tourist, aged in her fifties, had been dumped by a wave, while attempting bodyboarding for the first time. 

She was treated for suspected spinal injuries and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Sunshine Coast beach to treat a woman involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics are currently on the scene at Mooloolaba Esplanade after the accident occurred just after 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female has suffered a potential spinal injury.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
bodyboarding mooloolaba esplanade qas. queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Images could hold key to fatal hit-and-run

        premium_icon Images could hold key to fatal hit-and-run

        Crime Police hope these images will help find the motorist responsible for the hit-and-run death of a young mother, near Brisbane.

        Two days left to go on Ipswich’s Christmas Wonderland

        premium_icon Two days left to go on Ipswich’s Christmas Wonderland

        News There are only two nights to go for Ipswich’s favourite Christmas event, Christmas...

        Flood victim braces for another blow with possible appeal

        premium_icon Flood victim braces for another blow with possible appeal

        News Goodna flood victim Frank Beaumont said he was absolutely disgusted by the news...

        PFAS levels at community gardens revealed

        premium_icon PFAS levels at community gardens revealed

        News Produce grown at community gardens at Riverview and Collingwood have been declared...