News

Car crashes into cow on highway

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
15th Apr 2020 7:18 PM | Updated: 7:38 PM
UPDATE 7.30PM | QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a car crashed into a cow on the Warrego Hwy about 6.15pm.

A QPS spokeswoman said the occupant of the vehicle was not injured during the incident but "it did not sound good" for the cow.

The crash took place eastbound on the highway near Bundamba but has since been cleared.

EARLIER |  There have been multiple reports a cow was loose on a road near Costco before being struck by a car.

Residents first took to social media to warn of the hazard about 6.30pm before further comments said it was hit by a car.

The Queensland Times is working to confirm the incident with emergency services.

