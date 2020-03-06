Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Renowned Aussie musician catches virus

by Ben Graham
6th Mar 2020 10:16 AM

Respected Australian composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was supposed to be leading the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a concert at the Adelaide Festival on Saturday night, but he came down with a sickness.

Now it has been confirmed the Brisbane-born musician has coronavirus.

His agency Intermusica said he is currently receiving treatment in hospital in Adelaide.

"Intermusica, along with Brett's publishers Boosey and Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health.

"Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery."

SA Health yesterday said there had been seven cases of coronavirus in South Australia, including that of a 58-year-old who arrived in Adelaide from Taiwan.

He travelled to Adelaide on Tuesday via Brisbane.

More Stories

Show More
aussie music coronavirus editors picks music

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        premium_icon DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

        News Candidates were asked how they would make themselves accessible.

        DIVISION 4: Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

        premium_icon DIVISION 4: Council hopefuls speak on Ipswich waste industry

        News Division 4 Candidates were asked about the waste industry.

        New mayoral candidate hopes to keep the peace

        premium_icon New mayoral candidate hopes to keep the peace

        News The new contender said Ipswich was at a crossroads.

        Voters pick their favourite Div 4 candidate at QT forum

        premium_icon Voters pick their favourite Div 4 candidate at QT forum

        Council News There was another clear crowd favourite from the QT forum.