Remember these great footballers of the past?

by
27th Mar 2020 10:14 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the recent unveiling of Ipswich's International honour board, it's timely to share some terrific images from a golden period of football in the city.
Ipswich United/St Helens and Coalstars won a number of major titles during the 1980s and into the 1990s.
The forerunner clubs to the current Ipswich Knights club produced some fearless and skilful footballers - in defence and attack.
Check out the photos in today's gallery and see if you can recall their names. Some are still around the region coaching or involved in various sports.

david lems football ipswich football history ipswich international honour board ipswich knights ipswich united st helens western pride football club
Ipswich Queensland Times