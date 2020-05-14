Relive your childhood with these nostalgic movies

Julie Andrews as Marry Poppins. The movie is available to stream on the Disney+ app and enjoyable for viewers of all ages.

I MAY be in my early 30s, but don’t let that fool you – I am just a big kid at heart.

When it comes for me to relax after a week of work, I can often be found rugged up on the couch watching a movie with a bowl of popcorn.

Probably nine times out of ten I will most likely be watching a classic – the movies from my childhood days that still bring me much joy today.

Having just signed up for Disney+, and seeing all the titles available for me to watch, you can bet I was in television heaven.

There were so many movies that I hadn’t seen in years, and some I had even forgotten about.

So to help you plan your weekend at home, I have compiled a list of some of the best nostalgic movies you can stream on the app.

Enjoy!

Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert star in the classic movie.

1) Mary Poppins

STARRING the beautiful Julie Andrews as the magical nanny, she takes the audience on a fun-filled journey with catchy songs and a blend of live-action and animated scenes with cartoon characters who fawn over how practically perfect Mary Poppins is in every way.

Be prepared for a spoonful of sugar and delight as you join Mary Poppins and the Banks children in a series of whimsical adventures, where you will jump in and out of chalk paintings, enjoy a floating tea party on the ceiling and explore the London skyline with a bunch of dancing chimney sweeps.

It’s my second favourite movie of all time, and one I will watch over and over again.

Continue scrolling to read my all-time favourite film.

The movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks was made in 1971, and tells the story of a witch in training who uses a magical bedknob to travel.

2) Bedknobs and Broomsticks

TRAVELLING abroad might not be an option for all of us at the moment, but you can take an adventure on a travelling bed without leaving home.

Travel on a magical bed that visits old London town and a fictional island from a children’s book with Angela Lansbury, who stars as Eglantine Price, a cunning witch that uses her supernatural powers to defeat the Germans when they invade Britain during WWII.

The dysfunctional soccer game where a cartoon lion, gorilla, elephant, cheetah and more wild animals bash each other up on the field is well worth a few laughs, and the scenes where the Nazi’s get the fright of their lives will have you cheering from the couch.

Pets Shadow, Chance and Sassy set out on a dangerous quest to be reunited with their owners after they thought they were abandoned.

3) Homeward Bound – The Incredible Journey

GRAB the tissues out for this movie, you will need it.

After being left behind at a ranch while their owners go on holidays, three much-loved pets worry their owners have abandoned them for good.

Shadow, the old wise dog, along with Chance, a boisterous young dog unfamiliar with the world, and Sassy, a Himalayan cat that lives up to her name, set out on a dangerous quest through the Rocky Mountains to find them and be reunited once again.

Actor Emilio Estevez in scene from 1992 film Mighty Ducks.

4) The Mighty Ducks trilogy

OK, so I am adding a few extra movies into this list, but let’s face it, if you are going to watch the first movie Champions, you have to watch the other two sequels straight after.

Admit it, we all felt a little sorry for the team of District 5 who rocked up to the ice rink every week to have their butts whopped by bigger and stronger ice hockey teams, especially the Hawks.

Then enters Coach Gordon Bombay, played by Emilio Estevez. He learns teamwork, hardwork and friendship are what matters, and transforms the team into a force to be reckoned with.

The movie plot follows the characters as they grow up and continue their ice hockey careers, with D2: The Mighty Ducks, seeing Charlie (Joshua Jackson) and his friends take on the all mighty Iceland team at the Junior Goodwill Games. It’s a fast, action packed movie, which I enjoyed.

While I feel the third movie lacks the magic that makes up the Anaheim Mighty Ducks due to the big gaping hole left by Coach Bombay, it’s a coming of age story that you have to watch to round out the series.

Quack Quack Quack.

The movie Cool Runnings features four men from Jamaica who try their hand at bobsledding.

5) Cool Runnings

STICKING with the sports theme for a moment, another feel-good, old-school movie is Cool Runnings (Sanka, ya dead man?).

Based on a true story, the movie follows a group of young men from Jamaica who try their hand at bobsledding, despite never seeing snow.

If you are like me and have seen this movie a million times, you can’t help but wish the outcome at the end of this movie was different every time.

The movie Sister Act will have you laughing and singing along with Whoopi Goldberg.

6) Sister Act 1 and 2

IS there anything Whoopi Goldberg can’t do?

After witnessing a murder at the hands of her lover, the Reno showgirl is placed into a convent for her own protection while the police try to build a case.

Despite not looking or acting anything like a traditional nun, she is allowed to stay and is made to take on the task of teaching the convent’s choir to sing.

What follows is a musical delight, with all the bells and whistles you wouldn’t expect to see in the church pews every Sunday.

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music singing along with the Von Trapp children. Be warned though, the songs are likely to get stuck in your head.

7) The Sound of Music

ADMIT it, as soon as you hear this movie title you automatically begin singing “The Hills Are Alive”.

Or in my case, Doe Ray Me. Then that song get’s stuck in my head for hours on end.

I am including yet another Julie Andrew’s movie in this list because it is my favourite movie out of all the movies that have ever been made.

It’s a film I feel everyone has to see in their lives at least once … Or in my case, a million times. And I will watch it another million times in my lifetime.

Be prepared for a tuneful and memorable film where Frauline Maria warms the heart of the stern Captain Von Trapp.

The movie The Emperor’s New Groove is hilarious, with lots of funny one-liners.

8) The Emperor’s New Groove

TIME to get animated here, and why not start with my favourite animated movie of all time, The Emperor’s New Groove.

This is one movie I can recite pretty much word for word, and with so many great one-liners, it’s easy to know why (ba ha ha llama face).

After losing his “groove” and firing the evil Yzma, Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama.

He must then rely on the help from villager Pacha to get him back to the palace where he can find the magic vile that will turn him back into a human again.

Actors David Spade and Patrick Warburton absolutely make this movie.

Lilo, an adorable girl from Hawaii, adopts her new best friend Stitch after he crash lands on Earth.

9) Lilo and Stitch

AFTER crash landing onto a small Hawaiian Island from space, Stitch the blue alien is adopted by a little girl named Lilo after pretending to be a dog.

Stitch is trying to escape the Grand Council of the Galactic Federation, who want to imprison him as he was an experiment made by a crazy scientist to destroy large cities and steal everyone’s left shoe.

Stitch learns what it is like to be loved and become part of a family (Ohana means family, and family means nobody get’s left behind or forgotten) after he has cause Nani to lose her job and destroys their home.

The movie The Little Mermaid is a Disney classic.

10) The Little Mermaid

ARIEL is desperate to be where the people are, part of our world, and leave her life under the sea behind.

She’s got gadgets and gizmos aplenty, she’s got whozits and whatszits galore.

After her father King Triton destroys her cave full of out-of-water wonders, she swims off to the evil sea witch Ursula and trades her tail for legs so she can go and meet the handsome Prince Eric, who she rescued from drowning at the beginning of the movie.

The only problem – Ariel trades her singing voice and must make the prince fall in love with her before the sun sets on the third day.

It’s an oldie but a goodie.