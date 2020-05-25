Relief from cold snap for region

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted some relief from the cold weather this week for Ipswich.

BOM Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said what was experienced during the weekend just gone, was a very cold one in comparison to the normal average temperature for the month of May.

"While it has been very cold, it doesn't appear we have broken any records," she said.

"Saturday into Sunday was a cold one with a minimum of 3.3 degrees."

Ms Hoff said that the unusually cold weather experienced by Ipswich came down to two factors.

"What made our days cold was the rain we experienced last week and the clouds," she said.

"Tucked in from that cloud band last week was cold air from the southern states that made it's way up north."

BOM predicts by Wednesday that temperatures will be more consistent with the normal average temperature for the month of May.

Wednesday's forecast will see a maximum temperature of 25 degrees and a minimum of 9 degrees for Ipswich.

Thursday will bring with it the warmest day of the week with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees and a minimum temperature of 10 degrees, with the rest of the week expected to be much the same.

