Region ambassador named Somerset’s Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year Jed Hall with Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Citizen of the Year Estelle Dryman.

AN ICON of the Esk community has been named 2020 Somerset Citizen of the Year.

Estelle Drynan was honoured at the annual Somerset Australia Day Awards in front of more than 250 people at Somerset Civic Centre.

Toogoolawah State High School 2019 Captain Jed Hall was named Young Citizen of the Year, while the Lions Club of Fernvale was crowned Community Group of the Year.

Event of the Year went to the Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair, the Arts and Cultural Award was presented to Toogoolawah’s Robin Garland-Sticovich, and world record holding Kilcoy woodchopper Gerald Youles received the Sports Award.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Mrs Drynan was an outstanding ambassador for the region.

“A celebrated stalwart of the agricultural show movement, Estelle was Esk State School P&C President for more than 10 years, Esk Campdraft Association Treasurer for a similar stretch, and Esk Jockey Club Assistant Secretary for more than 20 years,” Cr Lehmann said.

“She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years and has worked with show societies at local, regional and state levels.

“Estelle is also a proud supporter of the Esk QCWA – she’s a genuine community all-rounder.”

Councillor Lehmann said 17-year-old Jed worked as a part-time council trainee with Somerset Libraries.

“He volunteers with a host of groups and events including the Toogoolawah Progress Association, Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride and Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Jed also represented the Esk Lions Club during a 2018/2019 exchange trip to America and Canada and was awarded Toogoolawah State High School’s 2019 Coleman Memorial Citizenship Award.”

The morning also included a citizenship ceremony recognising more than 30 new Australians and an address by Somerset Australia Day Ambassador and social change activist Olivia Hargroder.