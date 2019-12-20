Menu
Minister for Water Resource, Drought, Rural Finance, Natural Disaster and Emergency Management, David Littleproud visited the Ripley Fire Station on Friday morning. Chatting with Superintendent Tyson Loetzsch.
Recovery aid extended to Ipswich as fires continue to burn

Paige Ashby
20th Dec 2019 8:00 PM
WHILE some rain and recovery assistance is set to arrive, the message from fire crews is not to become complacent.

“We are still in the driest period on record, we’re still reaching record temperatures, the situation in terms of the bushfire threat has yet to ease and at this point I don’t see any easing of that in the immediate future,” Rural Fire Service regional manager Alan Gillespie said.

“Conditions this weekend are going to be little bit challenging.

“We have a very high fire danger right through until Monday and including Monday at this point, being driven mainly by the temperature and that will make it a little challenging for our firefighters.”

Federal Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud announced disaster assistance had been extended to Ipswich to help cover the costs of fighting bushfires burning across the region.

Mr Littleproud said the package would also help with the clean-up.

“Fighting fires is not cheap and this will make sure crews in Gladstone and Ipswich have the resources they need,” Mr Littleproud said.

“It will also help these communities recover faster once the fires are out.

“We will keep standing shoulder to- shoulder with these communities and provide further assistance as it is needed.”

There is a possible chance for showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which could provide some welcome relief for crews.

“It needs significantly long, sustained rain to bring it back to any state of normality,” Mr Gillepsie said.

The local fire ban for the Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley regions has been extended until New Year’s Eve.

