Reconciliation in action at Brassall State School

MEMBERS of the community gathered at Brassall State School today to celebrate the launch of the school's Reconciliation Action Plan - the first of its kind in the metropolitan region.

Indigenous elders, community leaders and school staff were all in attendance at the launch of the plan.

Lauren Kealey, who was the early years coach at the school was integral in rolling out the action plan and said she was proud of the plan and the launch event.

"Today has been fantastic, we have had the whole community here for the celebration of our reconciliation action plan," Ms Kealey said.

"We're the first school in the metropolitan region to have a reconciliation action plan on the Narragunnawali dashboard so it's really significant not just for our community but for the region."

Brassall State School was the first school in the region to enact a reconcilliation action plan. Yapanjarra Ellis perfomred at the ceremony on Thursday.

The Narragunnawali online platform helps schools and learning centres develop Reconciliation Action Plans.

Ms Kealey said that Brassall State School has one of the biggest numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in the metropolitan region.

"We have 134 first nation's kids here at the school," Ms Kealey said.

Ms Kealey said that community consultation with the P & C and Indigenous Elders was important to the development of the Reconciliation Action Plan.

"We had a rap committee established a little while ago and they've worked over the past 6 months with our community and people in our school," she said.

"We have 15 key focus areas - it really provides a road map in our school for a culturally safe and inclusive environment for our community.

"Acknowledgement of country and keeping in touch with our Indigenous elders are just some of the key focus points of the Reconciliation Action Plan."

Brassall State School was the first school in the region to enact a reconcilliation action plan. Students Ella-Mae Srpak, Xavier Summers and Noah Dodds.

Proud Wakka Wakka woman and Indigenous Aide at the school Penny Srpak said she could hardly believe the progress that has been made in recent years to recognise First Nations people.

"You always hope that something like this will happen and I'm very happy it has," Ms Srpak said.

"Basically as I see it as everyone coming together and it's us being able to share our culture with our community.

"I've really noticed the changes in representation and reconciliation.

"My eldest is in grade 11 and I've seen the progress and positive change happen throughout his schooling."

State Member for Ipswich Jim Madden was also in attendance for the launch of the RAP.

"This program is just so important," he said.

"It's so important to acknowledge our Indigenous peoples and their culture and their connection to the land they love and have been on for thousands of years."