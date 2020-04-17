Menu
Three people have been charged after allegedly entering Doomadgee without self-isolating prior.
Crime

Trio charged for entering indigenous community

by Grace Mason
17th Apr 2020 11:39 AM
THREE people who allegedly lied to border control officers about self-isolating before entering a Far North indigenous community have been charged.

Access to Doomadgee is currently restricted for non-essential travel, as with all Queensland indigenous communities, due to their vulnerability against COVID-19.

A police spokeswoman said two men, aged 51 and 30, and a 51-year-old woman - all from Townsville, travelled to the remote community on April 12 and entered it after allegedly telling officers they had self-isolated in Townsville for 14 days prior.

She said local police commenced inquiries within the community and determined this was not the case.

The trio were arrested and have been charged with one count each of failing to comply with an emergency requirement and failing to comply with COVID-19 public health direction CHO.

Doomadgee police Sen-Sgt Lisa Damman said they continued to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus," she said.

"Local police will not tolerate this reckless behaviour and have strict measures in place to ensure the Doomadgee community is protected."

Originally published as 'Reckless behaviour': Trio charged for entering indigenous community

border closures coronavirus indigenous community

