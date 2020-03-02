Menu
The Cashless Debit Card.
Recipients report ‘stigma and shame’ over cashless card

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2020 12:01 AM
INTERVIEWS with those on the Cashless Debit Card, including those in Hinkler, have found stigma and shame was a "consistent point of discussion", new research shows.

Hidden Costs: An Independent Study into Income Management in Australia had researchers from four universities collaborate.

The introduction of the cashless card trial has had thousands of Hinkler residents placed on compulsory income management, with those on the card able to access 20 per cent of their welfare payment in cash.

The other 80 per cent is on an Indue card and participants cannot use the card to buy alcohol or gambling products.

In their report, the researchers said they had "uncovered an overwhelming number of negative experiences" stemming from the card, ranging from feelings of "stigma, shame and frustration" to practical issues such as cardholders simply not having enough cash for essential items.

Sixty-seven per cent of survey participants reported they had no difficulty managing their money before being placed on income management.

"The qualitative interviews reveal mixed views on the cards and their costs and benefits," the report said.

"The minority view was that the introduction of the cards had been positive overall."

Not having access to cash was a huge concern to those on the card, the research found, as people struggled to buy second-hand goods.

In Hinkler, participants had complained about cards being declined at businesses and payment transfer problems.

Some participants reported sharpened thinking about budgeting, including recipients who had admitted overspending on alcohol.

The government is expected to release its own study of the scheme conducted by the University of Adelaide later this year.

