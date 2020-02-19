Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Parents wait outside Rosewood State High School on February 6.
Parents wait outside Rosewood State High School on February 6.
Crime

Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE young boy stabbed in the chest at an Ipswich school two weeks ago is out of hospital but police have yet to lay any charges despite initially taking a teenager into custody.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged attack at Rosewood State High School on February 6.

Another boy, aged 13, was also treated for minor injuries.

Police took a 14-year-old boy into custody following the incident.

Detective Inspector David Briese said the teenager was still being treated in hospital but could not comment as to why.

"Detectives are hoping to speak to him towards the end of this week," Det Insp Briese said.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said ongoing counselling and guidance officer support is still available to all students, parents and staff at the school.

"Classes are running as normal and the school is working closely with authorities as they investigate the incident," she said.

Police were called to the school on 11.30am on the day of the incident following reports of an altercation between three people.

The school was then placed into lockdown.

More Stories

Show More
crime police rosewood state high school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jo-Ann Miller comments on future after war of words

        premium_icon Jo-Ann Miller comments on future after war of words

        Council News The Bundamba MP responds to comments made by the Premier and spoke on her future.

        Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        premium_icon Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

        Business Channel 9 back in court over Wagner defamation.

        14 of the best markets for bargain hunters to visit

        premium_icon 14 of the best markets for bargain hunters to visit

        News Grab your wallet, it’s time to find some unique goodies at your local markets

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.