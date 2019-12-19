Reality stars busted in undercover TV sting

Three British reality TV stars have been caught making embarrassing admissions in a BBC undercover series.

Lauren Goodger was caught agreeing to promote a poisonous cyanide drink in an undercover BBC series.

The 33-year-old reality star also confessed to never even trying Skinny Coffee, which she previously credited for her 12 kilogram weight loss in a sponsored post on Instagram, reports The Sun.

The former The Only Way Is Essex favourite is one of three reality TV stars to have been duped by the sting in Blindboy Undestroys the World.

In the satirical series, Goodger, Mike Hassini, and Love Island's Zara Holland were all secretly filmed as they were approached to promote fake drink Cyanora on their social media pages.

Lauren Goodger and her agent as they appear in the series.

They were told that the beverage, which helps with weight loss, included ingredients such as hydrogen cyanide - an extremely poisonous, illegal agent that was used in Nazi concentration camps and on Death Row.

None of the stars appeared to be aware of the toxic substance, with all three even agreeing to "promote the product before it was ready" - meaning that they'd be plugging it to their fans before using it.

Holland, 24, initially told the company that it wouldn't be an issue for her before her agent interrupted to say that she couldn't lie to her followers.

However, 25-year-old Hassini - who also admitted to promoting products on his Instagram Story to make it look more "natural" - committed to doing so, adding "it's not a problem at all".

And Goodger's agent backed her decision to promote the product, telling her: "Half of these posts you see, they've not even tried it."

In the series, Goodger then laughed as she admitted to never using Skinny Coffee, which she had told followers in January was responsible for her losing 12 kilograms in three weeks.

On Thursday, Goodger told The Sun: "I was asked to read a script which I did to screen test me for the job. This script was given to me at that precise moment.

"No deals were signed and it was an audition. As with any audition you people please and say what they want to hear.

"They asked me would I promote the drink without using it. In the heat of the moment I said yes and also said I hadn't tried Skinny Coffee in the hope of getting the job.

"Of course I would never promote anything that contains poison and proper checks would have been made before any promotion.

"I also have never said I lost two stone (12 kilogram) using Skinny Coffee. That is a complete lie and I'm unsure where that has come from.

"I would never promote anything on my Instagram that I don't feel is right for my followers and that I haven't used."

She concluded: "The sit-down meeting after the audition was filmed undercover without my knowledge."

Goodger admitted she hadn’t tried the weight-loss product she’d been spruiking.

Holland told The Mirror: "My agent did state that I would not promote a product without trying it first, and we needed to be provided with more details.

"I would never deliberately mislead my followers or promote a product that was dangerous."

Hassini did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission