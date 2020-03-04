Raising cancer funds in honour of Conor’s memory

Sally and Michael McAuliffe have dedicated the past nine years of their lives to cancer research in honour of their son Conor who died from liver cancer at the age of 2.

Conor died from a rare form of liver cancer called Hepatoblastoma in 2006 leaving behind a heartbroken family.

Conor's parents Sally and Michael McAuliffe have been fighting for a cure ever since.

"He was our happy healthy gorgeous boy; but he had stage 4 cancer," Mrs McAuliffe said.

"Conor had treatment for 15 months, including chemotherapy and a 70% resection of his liver.

"It wasn't enough, and our little boy wasn't one of the lucky ones.

"On the 22nd July 2006 our little boy left this world and left our hearts broken."

Michael McAuliffe with his son Conor who passed away in 2006 from cancer.

The Ipswich family has since been heavily involved in raising funds for cancer research.

The family started raising funds for charity Tour de Cure in 2011 and as a family alone have since raised more than $280,000.

Tour de Cure aims to raise funds for cancer research, support and prevention projects and this year more than 200 cyclists will ride 1400km from Newcastle to Noosa in the hopes of raising more than $2.5 million.

"We dedicated ourselves to living our life the best we can for Conor and to raising funds to support cancer research in the hope that other families may not have to live with the pain we do," Mrs McAuliffe said.

This year Tour de Cure will handing out a $10,000 grant to an Ipswich cancer support service or organisation.

"There will be a community dinner on the 1st April where the $10,000 grant will be awarded and we're very excited for that," Mrs McAuliffe said.

As well as supporting the charity by raising funds Michael McAuliffe, who is an orthopaedic surgeon in Ipswich, has since joined the research advisory committee and will also be joining the Tour de Cure ride on March 26.

Michael McAuliffe will be cycling with Tour de Cure which raises money for cancer reseach, support and prevention. Michael's son Conor died in 2006 from cancer. Photo: Claudia Baxter

"Michael is a researcher on the advisory committee and gets to look at the grants application and gets to see what people have been working on and to see that there is progress being made is great," Mrs McAuliffe said.

"The people we meet along this journey, who are sometimes dealing with cancer themselves has probably been one of the most fulfilling things to come from this experience," she said.

For more information about the event or how you can donate visit tourdecure.com.au