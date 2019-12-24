Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

Aerial view of damage caused during a fire at Bundamba earlier this month, which resulted in the loss of a house. Picture: Cordell Richardson

UP TO 70 Ipswich rural firefighters will be ready to jump into action from Boxing Day if the catastrophic fire conditions in NSW continue.

While southeast Queensland enjoyed something of a reprieve from the fire threat, with some slight drizzle and milder conditions yesterday and forecasts for rain through Christmas, the area’s rural fire manager Alan Gillespie said authorities were not getting too excited. On their minds is a possible return to hot and dry weather.

“The conditions towards the end of the week are benign, with the winds and the temperatures down the humidity increasing,” Mr Gillespie said.

“The fire danger is moderate, but it won’t put the fires out. What we need to put the fires out is a lot of rain over a sustained period of time.

“At this point the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a damp Christmas but not a wet one.”

Following yesterday’s drizzly start, the bureau has predicted a high chance of showers today and falls up to 20mm in Ipswich.

There is an even higher chance of rain and storms on Christmas Day, with falls up to 25mm forecast.

Long-term forecasts are giving fire authorities some cause to look forward to 2020, with the possibility of heavier falls in January.

Mr Gillespie said he wasn’t “counting his chickens” and would not believe the forecast until he saw the rain.

While fire-ravaged areas of NSW are also hoping for milder conditions during Christmas, Mr Gillespie said authorities were still preparing for worse to come.

“That is why I have 70 firefighters on standby from Boxing Day to go wherever they are required,” he said.