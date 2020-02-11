Rain adding to dramas on roads

More heavy showers and storms are expected across the Ipswich region this afternoon

DRIVERS are again being urged to show caution in the wet conditions, with more showers and storms expected later on today.

Last night in Carole Park paramedics were called to Cobalt Street and Mica Street at 9.50pm for a two-vehicle crash. A male with head and chest injuries and a female with chest pain and minor grazes were both transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

In Augustine Heights a male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital stable for observation following a single-vehicle crash on Centenary Highway around 7.30pm.

The wet weather will continue with more heavy showers and a possible storm due this afternoon and into the evening.