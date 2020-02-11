Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More heavy showers and storms are expected across the Ipswich region this afternoon
More heavy showers and storms are expected across the Ipswich region this afternoon
News

Rain adding to dramas on roads

Darren Hallesy
by
11th Feb 2020 7:21 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are again being urged to show caution in the wet conditions, with more showers and storms expected later on today.

Last night in Carole Park paramedics were called to Cobalt Street and Mica Street at 9.50pm for a two-vehicle crash. A male with head and chest injuries and a female with chest pain and minor grazes were both transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

In Augustine Heights a male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital stable for observation following a single-vehicle crash on Centenary Highway around 7.30pm.

The wet weather will continue with more heavy showers and a possible storm due this afternoon and into the evening.

car accident storms weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young gun will run for Division 3

        premium_icon Young gun will run for Division 3

        News ‘I represent a fresh perspective and a new breed of councillor.’

        Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        premium_icon Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        Business Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive after $15m in losses.

        Serving up meals for the community

        premium_icon Serving up meals for the community

        News Three businesses in Springfield are giving away meals to those doing it tough.