Racy inclusion on Obama’s best TV list

Former US president Barack Obama has released a list of his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019 - and one inclusion on the list is raising eyebrows.

Obama named well-received movies like the Aretha Franklin doco Amazing Grace, teen comedy Booksmart and Bong Joon-ho's brilliant Parasite among his favourite flicks of the year and included a handful of sterling TV shows that he "considered as powerful as movies":

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Among them, series 2 of writer-performer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning comedy Fleabag about the misadventures of a young single woman in London.

Fleabag broke through to a wider audience with its brilliant second season this year, but fans who've watched the first season, released in 2016, will no doubt remember a certain scene from the very first episode.

Obama: A Fleabag fan. Picture: AP

Fleabag: A BIG Obama fan.

In the scene, Fleabag's furious boyfriend breaks up with her after he discovers her in bed masturbating … while watching a Barack Obama speech on YouTube. Here's the scene in question (it's a little NSFW):

That time Fleabag got caught masturbating to Obama... pic.twitter.com/JeQSJgrQWr — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) January 1, 2019

Now, Obama was careful to note that it was Fleabag: Season 2 that had made his list - but the show's very inclusion has many asking if the former president has seen the scene in question:

ok i'm gonna try to be calm about this but doesn't the Fleabag pilot have a scene where she MASTURBATES TO AN OBAMA SPEECH pic.twitter.com/py7I5FVI6T — Tony Tulathimutte (@tonytula) December 29, 2019

i am crying that obama watches fleabag and has now watched a posh british woman wank over him https://t.co/OT3MDoP9zH — kav 🗑 (@Kav_Kaushik) December 29, 2019

So does this mean that Obama watched the first season of Fleabag, in which Fleabag masturbates to Obama? pic.twitter.com/qoAz2MA7SO — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 ℑ𝔪𝔭𝔬𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰 ℜ𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@haveycavey) December 29, 2019

Obama watches Fleabag.



Presuming he's also seen Series 1 this means he's watched a woman wanking off to one of his speeches.



It's things like this why I have Twitter. https://t.co/yqjcYOEGLB — Rachel Griffiths (@sunflowersutra1) December 29, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge realizing President Obama watched her masturbate to him in @FLEABAG 😂😂🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/gwcXDYDLP6 — LadyLover (@MultiGayShipper) December 29, 2019

The fact that Fleabag masturbated to Obama's speech and it's on his list of favorite series makes me miss him and his coolness that much more. https://t.co/vN3dBsG87c — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 29, 2019

What am I up to? Oh not much, just spent 4 hours thinking about Barack Obama watching the opening of Fleabag where she masturbates to Barack Obama https://t.co/fzykM0KS5H — Sara (@sara_espina) December 29, 2019

Fleabag's official account is taking the compliment, declaring "we couldn't ask for higher praise than this":

Only two other TV shows made Obama's list: Netflix series Unbelievable, a dramatisation of the 2008-2011 Washington and Colorado serial rape cases starring Toni Collette, and HBO superhero series Watchmen.