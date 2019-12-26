Christmas miracle as quick thinking cop saves choking baby

The Perth police officer coming to the rescue.

The Perth police officer coming to the rescue.

A police officer was caught on CCTV saving a baby's life, minutes before Christmas, after a distressed family ran into the Perth police station looking for help on Christmas Eve.

About 11.30pm, the mother and father ran into the Northbridge Police Station, looking for help for their eight-month-old baby. Their infant had choked on food and was unable to breathe.

Quick-thinking Acting Sergeant Jason Lee ran from behind the counter to help the family, taking the baby from their arms and performing first aid.

Sgt Lee was able to dislodge food caught in the baby's mouth in a few moments, then handed the baby back to the parents.

The Seargent quickly assisted the choking baby. Picture: West Australia Police Force

The Seargent handed the baby back to the family. Picture: WA Police

"He just ran in (and) assessed it, it was what it was, the baby straight under his arm a pat on the back and the food stuff came out," Acting Inspector Crook told 9 News.

"It just sort of lifts the place, a situation like that. It is positive, it's a good result, I think everyone would have been all-smiles … police officers like good stories."

Police urged parents or family who might get caught in a similar situation to immediately call triple-0. Emergency staff are able to give instructions over the phone on how to give first aid to a choking infant or child.