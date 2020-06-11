QT reader keeps history

Longtime Ipswich resident Desley Cronon has held onto her copies of the QT’s coverage of the 1974 floods

“I didn’t grow up in Ipswich, I grew up in Maryborough and we had a flood in the 50s and we weren’t affected by the floods where we lived,” she said.

Desley Cronon talks about The Queensland Times and shares some old newspapers she has kept from the 1974 floods.

“However, we went to one of the bridges and it was just so devastating cause we were just watching these houses go down the river and as a 12 year old it stayed with me.

“So when the Ipswich floods hit in 1974 my husband and I lived around here in Silkstone in a flat and my mum and I had a business around here in Raceview and because it was affecting our business and customers we got very involved in the floods recovery efforts,” she said.

Mrs Cronon fascination with the 1974 floods also prompted her to hold onto the QT’s coverage of the 2011 floods.

“I just thought how often does the floods happen so I decided to keep all the papers and stuck them in a box and put them away for safe keeping,” she said.

Mrs Cronon said she has had the paper delivered to her house ever since she can remember moving to Ipswich and said she would be sad to see it go.

“I usually wake up in the morning go outside and find where the paper has landed,” she said.

“It is usually on the front yard, side yard or back yard and then I come back inside have a coffee head to bed and read it and do the crosswords,” she said.

Mrs Cronon said she would keep holding onto her copies of the QT for her kids and grandkids to have.