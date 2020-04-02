Menu
Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

by Michael Doyle
2nd Apr 2020 6:46 AM

 

Many interstate workers will be banned from Queensland this weekend with stricter border controls to be enforced.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not deemed critical by the state government will not be allowed into Queensland.

The ban will come into effect at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the measures will be taken to protect remote communities from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."

The ban will not effect workers who travel throughout Queensland.

Originally published as Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

 

