Health Minister Steven Miles has announced that Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Health

State achieves ‘unimaginable’ in fight to crush COVID-19

Domanii Cameron
9th May 2020 11:05 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there were only 20 active cases across the state, a figure he said was "unimaginable only five or six weeks ago".

There have only been 11 cases in Queensland this week, with three days of zero cases.

Nine cases are currently in hospital, with three in intensive care.

QLD Health Minister Steven Miles with the latest coronavirus update. For rolling coverage watch Sky News Australia on Foxtel or visit www.skynews.com.au.

Posted by Courier Mail on Friday, 8 May 2020

Mr Miles said authorities weren't expecting to completely eradicate the virus in Queensland.

He said he was heartened to see there hadn't been an increase in cases yet following the easing of restrictions last weekend.

"We will certainly know by next weekend whether last weekend caused a problem," he said.

Mr Miles' update comes after the State Government unveiled a three-stage plan, modelled on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's national blueprint, to lift coronavirus restrictions and kickstart Queensland's economy.

Health Minister Steven Miles will provide an update on Queensland’s new coronavirus cases this morning. Picture: Richard Walker
Health Minister Steven Miles will provide an update on Queensland’s new coronavirus cases this morning. Picture: Richard Walker

The first stage will come into effect on May 16.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said the state couldn't rush the return to normality.

"We know how important our industries are to our state, our tourism industry is over $12 billion, the retail industry over $15 billion and of course our hospitality, cafe, restaurant (and) accommodation is also a multi-billion dollar industry and there are thousands of people out there that work in those industries and people and businesses want certainty," she said.

Originally published as Qld achieves 'unimaginable' in fight to crush COVID-19

