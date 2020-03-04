Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 5:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

        premium_icon New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

        News The fast-tracked fence will protect vital land and water

        Division 3 poll reveals crowd favourite from forum

        premium_icon Division 3 poll reveals crowd favourite from forum

        Council News Voters have their say on who they would likely vote for in Div 3.

        We’re ready: Why Ipswich’s NRL bid is superior

        premium_icon We’re ready: Why Ipswich’s NRL bid is superior

        Rugby League The Western Corridor team would more than satisfy what the NRL needed.

        ‘We tried to get there’: Family mourns crash victim

        premium_icon ‘We tried to get there’: Family mourns crash victim

        News Family and friends mourn Ipswich man killed in Minden crash.