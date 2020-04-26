PVL clause that could shape ‘NRL for next 50 years’

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has a get-out clause in his Racing NSW contract that would allow him to become the full-time boss of the NRL in November if he wants the job.

V'landys insists he has no interest in Todd Greenberg's old CEO's role but heavyweight forces in rugby league won't give up and want to sound him out, possibly as an executive chairman.

He is seen as the ideal person to rebuild the game, put cost structures in place and strategically invest from the $530 million in revenue the NRL now generates.

As one prominent official told me: "He could set the game up for the next 50 years."

Racing administrators are aware of the enormous interest from influential rugby league figures.

On Friday we spoke to powerful SCG Trust chairman, GWS Giants boss and Racing NSW director Tony Shepherd, who insists V'landys will stay.

"We'd never let him go, he's outstanding," Shepherd said.

"He transformed racing in NSW and right around Australia by cutting the deals with the TAB, bookies and government, and he's invested all the money wisely.

"Plus he's running racing in NSW as lean as it can be.

"He's been terrific for rugby league as a chairman and there's nothing to stop that from continuing with the right CEO at the NRL."

Legendary old ARL chairman Ken Arthurson supports a move for V'landys.

"I met Peter at a function last year and found him to be a very switched-on bloke," Arthurson said.

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Picture: Matt King/Getty

"To have him full-time would be a move in the right direction.

"I particularly like his energy in trying to get the game up and running again."

Arthurson said he was shocked to learn of the cost blowout at NRL headquarters and around the 16 clubs.

"I'm concerned about all the costs in the game in recent years," he said, "and I'm buggered if I know what some of them do. All the fancy titles and the fancy salaries.

"It's easy for old blokes like me to sit back and criticise, but I still love the game and want to see it run more efficiently."

BRAITH FILLING HIS STABLE

Braith Anasta has signed up his first talent as a rugby league player manager.

Lachlan Ilias, 19, is a former Australian Schoolboys rugby union star and a backline utility at the South Sydney Rabbitohs. He has also played in Australia's Youth 7s team.

The youngster played rugby league at representative level for NSW Under 16s as well.

Anasta is in talks with the Rabbitohs about his future.

There is also talk of Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr being keen to join Anasta's stable.

Addo-Carr had a falling out with his agent Gavin Orr before Orr was banned for two years by the NRL integrity unit.

Josh Addo-Carr has been linked to Anasta. Picture: Getty

