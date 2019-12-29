Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Breaking

‘Punch-up’ in front of restaurant lands one man in hospital

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 29th Dec 2019 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man is in hospital after an alleged assault this afternoon out the front of Boathouse Rockhampton.

Both police and paramedics were called to the Quay St restaurant at 4.34pm to reports of two men "having a punch-up".

Paramedics treated one man for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what injuries the second man was treated for and whether he was transported to hospital.

No one has been charged over the alleged incident at this point in time.

alleged assault punch-up tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Find a new home for your unwanted gifts

        premium_icon Find a new home for your unwanted gifts

        News We’ve all had them – Christmas gifts we just don’t know what to do with.

        Horrific assault on prison officer at major jail

        premium_icon Horrific assault on prison officer at major jail

        Crime 'The incident is being investigated by prison authorities'

        Birds of a feather: grandfather and grandson pigeon racers

        premium_icon Birds of a feather: grandfather and grandson pigeon racers

        Offbeat Pigeon racing isn’t a sport most 12-year-olds are drawn to but it’s something that...

        Treats we just can’t say no to

        premium_icon Treats we just can’t say no to

        Opinion We are bashed around the head by retail giants who go from promotion to...