Subscribe
Public invited to explore aviation history

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
WHEELS, wings and other exciting capabilities will provide a great day out at the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre public open day this weekend.

Aircraft on display will include the Douglas Boston light bomber, Lockheed Electra, Bell Sioux helicopter, Iroquois "Huey" gunship, the F-111 strike bomber and more.

As well as aircraft, customised vehicles from the Kustoms of Australia Car Club will be on show.

The epitome of the British sports tourer will be represented by a line-up of more than fifteen immaculate Jaguars.

The Amberley Brass Band will be on show and representatives from the Australian Air Force Cadets will be available to discuss their program.

Due to RAAF security requirements, all visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification and have their identification details recorded as part of the conditions of entry.

The centre will be open on Sunday from 9am.

Access is via the back gate located on Behms Rd.

raaf amberley aviation heritage centre raaf base amberley
Ipswich Queensland Times

