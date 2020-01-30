Proud Libertarian will run for Division 2 in upcoming election

Ipswich man Anthony Bull has put his hand up to run for Division 2 in this year’s historic election.

Mr Bull, a second generation Ipswich resident, works in digital marketing and analytics.

“I went to Redbank Plains State School before moving to Westside Christian College, then I actually enrolled at the University of Queensland at Ipswich before the business element got shut down and moved to St Lucia,” he said.

“My history here (Ipswich) also extends to my parents; my dad used to be the president of one of the local soccer clubs. He has a field named after him at Westminster Soccer Club; the Kevin Bull field down in Redbank Plains.

“My mother works in a couple of charities here and my wife is from Ipswich as well.”

Mr Bull said he wanted to run for council because he had a passion for politics and believed he could do better than the previous council.

“The previous council was a perfect example of an unchecked government,” he said

“I’m a big believer in government transparency and government accountability; that the people who work in government have to answer to the people who voted them in.”

Mr Bull has three main focuses if elected to council, which include not only streaming council meetings but having audio transcribed as a way of ensuring accountability.

“The other two issues that my platform is about are ending the gouging of rate payers by looking at some of the policies that were implemented by the previous government,” he said.

“Perhaps some of the services we agreed to aren’t the best service at the same price.

“The fact that there was corruption makes me think that there are some services there that need to be looked at.”

Mr Bull was very open and admitted he hadn’t done any specific research as to why he thought rates were higher but has looked at some previous budgets made by council.

He said he also wanted to support business growth, believing that embracing more business would make way for more jobs in the region.

Mr Bull registered with his wife as a group for council election in order to run as a Liberal Democrat because the party is not registered with the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

“The Liberal Democratic Party of Australia is only registered at the federal level at this stage but not at the state level,” Mr Bull said.

“I kind of convinced her to run with me, I didn’t want to run as an independent,” he said.

“I wanted to let my flag fly and who I am is a member of the Liberal Democrats and for that reason I needed her help.

“You can’t run as a group with one person and for her she’s really helped me out a lot, she’s mostly in it to help me out. She was thinking about running but she’s mostly here to help me out for sure.”

Mr Bull’s wife, Jacinta, is registered as a Division 1 candidate but has since decided to change to Division 3.

“We just sort of did some polling and found there was more support in that area we did some research and thought that (Division 3) was a better fit.”

Mrs Bull is not taking media interviews regarding her candidacy for Division 3.