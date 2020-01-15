Proposed servo off highway could include medical centre

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council for a service station development in Chuwar.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council for a service station development in Chuwar.

A NEW service station development, complete with a medical centre, food outlets and car wash facilities, could be a new fixture just off the Warrego Highway if approval is granted.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council seeking approval for the establishment the servo on Mount Crosby Rd, Chuwar.

It is proposed to construct the development over two stages on the 1.016ha site.

The first stage would involve the development of the southern side of the site.

The proposal includes a service station with four refuelling islands under a canopy and a shop building.

It is also proposed to include three food outlets with two drive-thru components, as well as two automatic car wash bays, a further three manual car wash bays, six detailing/vacuum bays and an office building.

Stage two would involve the establishment of a medical centre and/or a shop in the northern section of the site.

The building would be serviced by 33 car parks and the service station would be serviced by 41 spaces.

It is proposed to allow for a maximum operation of 24 hours, seven days a week.

"The proposed development incoprates 1512m2 or 14.9 per cent of the total site area as landscaping, which will provide screening to the development and soften the visual impact of hardstand areas, create visual interest, provide shade and contribute to the landscape character of the area," the application notes.

"A substantial area of the stage one development area is provide for landscaping, including a 3m wide landscape strip within the front setback to Mount Crosby Rd.

"A substantial area of the stage two development area is provided for landscaping, including a 7m wide landscape strip within the front setback to Mount Crosby Rd.

"Ultimately, the scale and built form of the proposed development is consistent and compatible with other development in the surrounding area, providing a maximum building height of one storey and 6.7m above ground level.

"While both stages may be completed as part of the one phase, the proposal is structured to provide flexibility."

The site is located across 266-274 Mount Crosby Rd.