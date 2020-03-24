Prolific meth user offered to assault clients for king pin

AN 'EMPLOYEE' of a major drug trafficker targeted by police offered to help him assault people over outstanding drug debts.

Jackelyn Anne Johnston, 27, pleaded guilty on March 19 in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to one count of trafficking, one of possessing a dangerous drug over two grams, two utensils, one possess a dangerous drug and one possessing property suspected of being proceeds of a drug crime.

The court heard Johnston sourced drugs on 18 occasions with a total of 253g of ­methamphetamine during the three month and three week trafficking period in 2018.

She made seven supplies totalling 125g.

The trafficking came to an end two days after police searched her Norman Gardens residence on October 6, 2018.

Johnston had a commercial quantity of meth in her possession on September 27, 2018, when she was a passenger in a vehicle intercepted on Norman Rd at 7.50pm.

A search revealed she had two clip-seal bags of meth weighing 3.915g concealed in her vagina. Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Johnston only had minor drug offending convictions on her criminal record.

"This is her first time in a custodial environment," he said

"She engaged in the enterprise to mitigate the costs of her own personal use."

Mr Ahlstrand said Johnston's meth use was prolific, using up to one gram a day after being introduced to the substance seven years ago.

The court heard Johnston sourced 125g of meth on one occasion. In June, Johnston's employer asked: "Are you keen for punching the f out of that Amanda?"

The court heard the employer was annoyed Amanda listened to a private conversation.

On another occasion, her employer told her of his assault of a customer who hadn't paid his debt. Johnston asked why the employer didn't call her for back up.

When police searched her house in October, they found her with $2670 stuffed in her bra.

Johnston told police one bunch was from pokie winnings at Bartletts Tavern and the other from Kalka Palms. She could not produce a receipt. She also had 10 morphine tablets in her bra. Police found glass pipes, clip seal bags, digital scales and scissors.

Johnston was remanded in custody after being taken to the watch house for another matter in December.

The court heard Johnston's defacto partner, Dylan Warcon, took his own life in December 2016. She found out she was pregnant with his second child two weeks later.

Justice Graeme Crow ordered Johnston to six years prison, declared 468 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility at December 6, 2020.