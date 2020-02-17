Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Problem that’s causing recession concerns

by Sophie Elsworth
17th Feb 2020 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years despite productivity taking a turn for the worst, a new report has revealed.

The Productivity Commission's new report, Productivity Insights February 2020 released today, showed strong trade has enabled incomes to outgrow productivity over the past two decades.

The report highlights Australia's recession-free running streak spanning 28 years and said it's "a record that is the envy of policymakers" worldwide.

A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied
A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

It said Australians have not experienced a recession since the 1990-91 financial year which is before about 40 per cent of the Australian population was born.

However it also explains the slide in the nation's productivity has happened for the first time since the mining boom.

The report said, "sustained weakness in productivity data is rightly cause for concern".

Labour productivity and multifactor productivity dropped in 2018-19 by 0.2 and 0.4 per cent respectively, coinciding with similar productivity slowdowns in other advanced economies since 2005.

The report found wages growth have been weak since 2012-13, for reasons including slowing labour productivity growth, consumer price inflation outpacing producer price inflation and the labour share of income continuing its decline.

It showed there has been favourable changes to the price of Australians exports, allowing the economy to sustain strong growth in incomes despite weak productivity.

This has allowed the volumes of goods to be increased that Australians can consume which includes imports by selling what they produce.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

More Stories

Show More
australia economic outlook growth recession weak productivity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        premium_icon Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        News A senior minister has echoed a message from the Premier as Labor MPs meet to thrash out contentious issues — including divisive deputy Jackie Trad.

        Top OP student’s surprising advice

        premium_icon Top OP student’s surprising advice

        Education OP results Qld: Top student’s secret to success

        Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        premium_icon Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        Education Qld OP results 2019: How public and private schools compared

        How Brian turned his life around after accident

        premium_icon How Brian turned his life around after accident

        Health Bryan Flemming was a competitive motocross racer and coach