Prisoner of war honoured by his community

HUNDREDS of people turned out to honour a former British soldier and prisoner of war who died in hospital alone.

Ipswich RSL secretary Debbie Wadwell said they were humbled and elated at the response they received when they asked the community a fews ago to come together to honour Mr Fortune.

“Just a sad, sad situation he died alone, but let’s all get there to say goodbye,” she said.

Ms Wadwell was made aware of him when a hospital social worker asked if the RSL could do something to help run a funeral service.

After her Facebook post inviting veterans and members of the public to attend a poppy service, Ms Wadwell said the offers of help kept coming.

“There will be a poppy service conducted by RSL deputy president Michael Blaine, a Salvation Army bugler, a police piper and a contingent from RAAF Base Amberley will attend,” she said.

Picture: Cordell Richardson

The service was held at Heritage Park with the military, police officers, veterans support groups and people from all over the community attending even in the rain.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann was present at the service and praised the RSL’s efforts.

“They did not know him, but they came to honour him in the hundreds,” Mr Neumann said.

“This guy’s generation fought against fascism and the Nazis we take our freedoms and democracy for granted all too often.

“This guy is a reminder of the fact that we were allies that fought in the war – we don’t know much about him, but what we do know is that he chose this country to come and live in and chose to live his final days among friends.”

Deputy President of Ipswich RSL Sub branch Michael Blaine described Mr Fortune as a hero.

“Sadly, Brian’s life is a mystery and his life story has passed with him,” Mr Blaine said.

Mr Blaine read out a story that had been submitted to the RSL describing Mr Fortune as someone who loved to drink, loved the Irish and was a true gentleman.

“He was a great storyteller and had a great sense of humour and would tell his stories to anyone that would listen, and he was a true gentleman” Mr Blaine said.

Little is known about the former member of the 6th Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry.

Mr Fortune had been living at the Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home and died in hospital with no next of kin or known family.

Volunteers had offered to make the paper poppies for the service and many supporters and members of the public had volunteered to attend, Ms Wadwell said.

Ms Wadwell said little detail had emerged about Mr Fortune’s life, but said the RSL was researching his military history and it has found he was registered as a British POW in Poland on September 3, 1940.

“After that, he is listed as missing, and it seems likely he never returned to Britain where he would have received service medals, which would have been registered,” she said.

