Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News If you are looking for work, here are a list of positions that need to be filled right now

        Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        premium_icon Police officer allegedly bitten while breaking up party

        Crime A police officer was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

        Busy mum defending importance of down time

        premium_icon Busy mum defending importance of down time

        Parenting 'Be kind to yourself and don’t compare your situation'

        Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        premium_icon Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        News 'Queenslanders deserve a world-class public health system'