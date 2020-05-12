Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UNKNOWN OBJECT: A Woodford Correctional Centre prision officer has ingested an foreign object.
UNKNOWN OBJECT: A Woodford Correctional Centre prision officer has ingested an foreign object.
Breaking

Prisoner faces murder charge after inmate found dead

Ashley Carter
by
12th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has been charged with murder over the death of another inmate at the Woodford Correctional Centre last week.

Police said in a statement this morning that a 25-year-old prisoner had been served a notice to appear for murder. 

About 4pm on Wednesday, May 6, the 37-year-old male inmate was found dead in a prison laundry. Prison staff tried to save him but he could not be revived.

Queensland Corrective Services have provided assistance to the Queensland Police Service throughout the investigation.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit charged the 25-year-old man yesterday. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 20.

It comes after another prisoner was found dead in his cell in the early hours of May 7. Authorities believe the man's wounds were self-inflicted.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

prison death woodford woodford correctional centre
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where you can and can’t dine out in Ipswich

        News Many residents are itching to explore their dining out options as restrictions ease. Here’s what we know so far.

        Ipswich venues prepare to re-open for dine-in customers

        premium_icon Ipswich venues prepare to re-open for dine-in customers

        News What local owners think of new patron limit

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News 51,000 back to work by weekend as COVID-19 restrictions ease

        Bringing joy to isolated seniors through personalised letters

        premium_icon Bringing joy to isolated seniors through personalised...

        News Ipswich students have been writing to their friends at two nursing homes