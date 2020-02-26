Menu
Borallan Prison. PICS Marc ROBERTSON
Prisoner busted with unknown liquid behind bars

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Feb 2020 11:20 AM
QUEENSLAND Corrective Services is investigating an incident at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre after an unknown substance made contact with a correction officer.

The prisoner had been seen to receive a balloon of unknown liquid from another prisoner and when ordered to present himself to officers for inspection, he burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment.

The prisoner was escorted to the Detention Unit and the matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

“Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety and security of the community,” A QCS spokesperson said.

“We are thankful for their commitment, and for the important role they play in making Queensland safer for all of us.

“Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society.

Officer safety is Queensland Corrective Services’ absolute priority.

“Every officer deserves to go home safely at the end of shift.

“When an officer is injured on duty, QCS is committed to supporting the officer and their family while they recover.”

