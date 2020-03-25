Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

WOLSTON Correctional Centre has been placed into lockdown and all staff are being individually contacted after advice a custodial corrections officer tested positive to COVID-19.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said initial advice was an officer had contact with other officers and prisoners during a number of shifts over the weekend and Monday.

“We are offering the officer and his family every support,” they said.

“We are seeking urgent advice from Queensland Health on the next steps to minimise the potential impact of this incident.

“We have ordered a forensic clean of all areas of the prison the officer attended during his shifts, and Queensland Health staff and management will be available to talk to officers tomorrow.

“We are working with Queensland Health to identify officers and prisoners who may have had contact with the officer during his shifts, and to facilitate testing and isolation of anyone who may meet the threshold for testing.

“We will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health on the appropriate response going forward, and officers and prisoners will be informed as more information comes to hand.”