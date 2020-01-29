Menu
A prison officer has been hospitalised after they were attacked by an inmate at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prison officer bitten in assault by female prisoner

by Chris Clarke
29th Jan 2020 4:50 PM
A PRISON officer was bitten while restraining an inmate at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Officers were escorting her to the medical unit after they suspected she had self-harmed. 

The victim was bitten on the arm, but the bite did not appear to break the skin, a statement by Queensland Corrective Services read.

The officer was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit," the statement read.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community."

