Citizen of the Year highlights value of volunteers

Somerset Citizen of the Year Estelle Drynan with Mayor Graeme Lehmann at the Australia Day Awards in Esk.

A PILLAR of the Esk community has been named the 2020 Citizen of the Year at the Somerset Australia Day Awards.

Beloved volunteer Estelle Drynan was awarded her title by Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Australia Day Ambassador Olivia Hargroder.

Cr. Lehmann described Estelle as a celebrated stalwart if the agricultural show movement in the region.

"Estelle was Esk State School P&C President for more than 10 years, Esk Campdraft Association Treasurer for a similar stretch, and Esk Jockey Club Assistant Secretary for more than 20 years," he said.

"She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years and has worked with show societies at local, regional and state levels. Estelle is also a proud supporter of the Esk QCWA - she's a genuine community all-rounder."

The Esk QCWA were the ones who nominated Estelle for the Awards, though she says they went behind her back, making the nomination a very pleasant surprise.

"I knew nothing about it until I received a congratulations from the Somerset Council on having been nominated," she said

"I love this community I was born into, I'm very very supportive of it."

She said volunteer work was very important to her, as volunteers provide an essential benefit to the community.

"You don't want the renumeration for doing those things. You it because you love it," she said.

"Volunteers are not paid because they're worthless, they're not paid because they're priceless."

Estelle made it clear she has no plans on slowing down, and will continue making her commitments to the community.

"At the moment, I am State President of Queensland Ag. Shows as well, and that is completely volunteer-based," she said.

"I just want to continue on with my volunteer work. You don't necessarily have the time, but you make the time."