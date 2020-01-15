Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GREEN AGAIN: Motorists are celebrating the regrowth already happening in Cunningham’s Gap.
GREEN AGAIN: Motorists are celebrating the regrowth already happening in Cunningham’s Gap.
News

‘Pretty bleak’: Green on The Gap not an end to heartache

Georgie Hewson
14th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE motorists are finding hope in the shoots of green already emerging from fire-ravaged Cunninghams Gap, one expert said the area would never be the same.

Emma Walton, ecologist and hike guide, said she's not celebrating the revegetation just yet.

"It's pretty bleak but there's no way to sugar-coat the situation," she said.

"I'd say I'm guilty often of rejoicing when I see a green shoot but the reality is we're in tough times. The habitat will take potentially 100 years to get back to how it once was."

Miss Walton said the Gap shouldn't have burnt in the first place.

"Burning rainforest is something we've not really experienced to this scale and shouldn't really happen," she said.

"In some textbooks, you'll find that it says rainforest can't actually burn, so fires in Amazon, Tasmania, this area is smaller in comparison, but now they're burning and they shouldn't really be."

Miss Walton said the fire had been possible due to our changing climate.

"It's absolutely climate change, we really need to look at it and support organisations like Bush Heritage and Australian Wildlife conservancy," she said.

"They are working toward umbrella solutions rather than bandaid solutions."

But the good news is, trees are on track to provide a habitat to local wildlife once again.

"If you're getting growth, you'll get insects which will help our honey eaters and gliders," she said.

"Koalas however, eat a lot and are fussier about their eucalypt so there will some time before they're back."

"It is great greenery is coming back but it needs to be the right greenery and needs to keep happening."

bushfire crisis cunninghams gap
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        premium_icon Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

        News He was sitting in the scrub when police showed up to move the man to a safer location, but they didn’t expect to find what they did.

        Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        premium_icon Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        News They were woken by their neighbours about 4am, who alerted them to a fire in their...

        Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        premium_icon Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        News WANTING to de-stress, a 19-year-old teenager took his bike for a spin, but when he...

        Generous to a fault: Community mourns loss of Gatton artist

        premium_icon Generous to a fault: Community mourns loss of Gatton artist

        News Daniel Mackley was a community icon, known for his Aboriginal artwork and drive to...