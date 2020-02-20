Preparations begin for Bundamba by-election

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has labelled outgoing Member for Bundamba, Jo-Ann Miller, as Labor's last honourable Member of the Queensland parliament.

RESIDENTS in the seat of Bundamba are likely to vote in two elections next month, with sources telling the QT a by-election for the seat is anticipated to be held on the same day as the local government elections, March 28.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has confirmed her party will contest the seat of Bundamba in the upcoming by-election after Labor’s Jo-Ann Miller quit parliament today.

Although the Senator would not say who her chosen candidate was, she said Mrs Miller would be proud to see the new candidate take her place.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson (left) and ALP member for Bundamba, Jo-Ann Miller (right) are seen together in the suburb of Bundamba in Ipswich during the Queensland Election campaign on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren England)

“While Jo-Ann will be dearly missed by many in her electorate, we have a local, like-minded candidate who I’m sure Mrs Miller would be proud to see take her place and keep up the fight against Labor’s mega dump plans for Ipswich,” Ms Hanson said.

She labelled the outgoing member as Labor’s last honourable Member of the Queensland parliament.

“Jo-Ann brought accountability to the Queensland parliament and restored integrity to Ipswich following her 14-year fight against corruption that ultimately led to charges against seven former council employees and councillors,” Senator Hanson said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington wouldn’t comment on LNP’s chances in a Bundamba by-election.

“I think today is certainly about Jo-Ann Miller and we need to wait for the speaker’s direction in relation to a by-election and let the process take place,” she said.

The Labor Party is also yet to make comment on who they would select to run in a by-election.