Decade of My First Year photos available to buy

Darren Hallesy
28th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
MY First Year is done for another year and starred exactly 4000 preps from across the Ipswich region.

Over the last few weeks many parents have been contacting the QT to purchase the photos used in the feature, and getting them is a simple process.

Simply call 3817 1717 and speak to our staff who can help find the photo you're after.

Best of all, we have prep photos going back to 2010, so if you missed the feature when your child was at prep, chances are we still have the pics on file.

Ipswich Central State School Prep R taken in 2010 by the QT’s Sarah Harvey
Our files hold all photos for the last ten years, so if you had a child in prep since 2010 its not too late to get a precious memory of their education.

Alternatively you can go online and check out the photos for sale at www.qt.com.au/photos/buy where all this year's photos are ready accessible.

Our office may be closed due to the current health crisis, but our reception staff are still available to help you find the photo you're after.

If you child made it into this year's collection of Silly Faces, you'll also find them for sale.

Don't let this priceless chance slip away, contact the QT today.

Click on the links below to find your child.

All 228 classes for 2020: https://www.qt.com.au/photos/ipswich-preps-2/89507/#/0

Silly faces: https://www.qt.com.au/photos/photos-2020-prep-silly-faces/89595/#/0

