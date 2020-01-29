Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fortitude Valley SSS
Fortitude Valley SSS
Politics

Premier’s poke at LNP over MP’s bullying claim

by Jessica Marszalek
29th Jan 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has seized on LNP infighting and explosive bullying claims by retiring veteran MP Jann Stuckey to ask for voters to send the party a by-election message.

Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP needed to have "a very long, hard look at itself".

"I think there's a great opportunity in this Currumbin by-election for the people of Currumbin to send the LNP a very clear message about bullying and the way that the LNP is taking them for granted," she said from Toowoomba.

Asked about Ms Stuckey's claims the LNP just wanted to appoint "a skirt" and any "skirt" would do, Ms Palaszczuk said the LNP had a problem when it came to dealing with women.

Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey has said she was bullied and vilified by members of the LNP.
Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey has said she was bullied and vilified by members of the LNP.

"I just think that's very sexist language," she said.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick also piled on, saying Ms Stuckey was right to call out bullying.

"Even though Jann Stuckey's not in my party, you've got to feel sorry for her and the way she's been treated by her own party," he said.

"You've got to ask the question, if a political party is not even willing to listen to locals, why would they listen to Queenslander?" he said.

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk currumbin editors picks lnp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        premium_icon Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        Health USQ researcher Edward Bliss is hoping to find the answer to dementia prevention through exercise.

        A long journey to parenthood

        premium_icon A long journey to parenthood

        News Springfield Lakes mum Vanessa Puerta’s journey with IVF.

        Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        premium_icon Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        News Why Ipswich council awards contracts outside of our region.

        IN COURT: Full names of 179 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 179 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.