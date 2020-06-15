Menu
Health

VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

15th Jun 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there were no new coronavirus cases in Queensland overnight as the government reveals major changes to the number of people allowed at funerals.

Ms Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles flagged changes to restrictions on the number of people attending funerals with 100 mourners able to attend from tomorrow, although contact information will need to be provided and social distancing observed.

"To be able to now allow up to 100 people ... provided records are kept ... we can do that safely while allowing people to grieve their loved ones," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young again urged people to stay at home if they are unwell.

Funerals will not need to be approved by health authorities however organisers will need to keep a list of those who attend and hold onto it for eight weeks.

It comes as cases in the state remain low, with authorities at the weekend saying there were only five active cases in Queensland.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday said the Queensland border could open even earlier than July 10, with plans for a "travel bubble" already in the works.

Dr Young said "unless of course something was very different either way", the July 10 date stood.

"If things were a lot better then of course we could bring that date forward, as did happen for this month's stage two," she said.

"Or if something were to happen interstate, I'm sure everyone would expect that we then push that date out."

Mr Miles said "some work" had been done on how a travel bubble with other states including NSW might occur should Victorian cases remain higher than elsewhere in the country.

 

 

 

