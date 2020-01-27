Premier hits back at bullying claim

Annastacia Palaszczuk has rejected claims she was involved in bullied retiring Jann Stuckey, saying it’s time the LNP had a ‘long hard look at itself’.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says the LNP need to have "a long, hard look at itself" after she was accused of helping to bully retiring MP Jann Stuckey.

Ms Palaszczuk was referring to an accusation last week by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington that she helped lead a conga line of Labor MPs who mercilessly targeted the outgoing MP during a regional sitting of parliament in Townsville last year.

Ms Stuckey resigned last week amid a battle with depression, sparking a by-election in Currumbin that will likely be held alongside the March 28 council election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk introduces Tugun Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"I think the LNP needs to have a long, hard look at itself," Ms Palaszczuk said while campaigning with Labor's candidate Kaylee Campradt on the Gold Coast.

"There are always reports about internal workings of the LNP and I think Deb Frecklington needs to address those issues.

"But what I said is that the parliament needs to be a more respectful place and I also believe that community representatives need to reflect their community and be role models for their community especially for the children out there that are forced to deal with issues of cyber bullying."

She said bullying impacted adults and children alike.

"Personal attacks do nothing to help anyone and you don't know how that person and their family feel, so I think a little bit more respect needs to be across the board as a community," she said.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington with LNP member for Burleigh Michael Hart.

Ms Palaszczuk said winning the seat, which has been held by the LNP for 16 years, would be a "mammoth task".

"We're going to give it a go," she said.

The LNP is expected to hold a state executive meeting tonight in which they will discuss the Currumbin campaign.

The party is yet to choose its candidate after a messy vetting process that spilt into the public when Ms Stuckey stood in parliament to take aim at powerbrokers who stopped her preferred candidate, lawyer Chris Crawford, from seeking preselection.