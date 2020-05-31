Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Information

Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

"This is tremendous news," she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

coronaviruspromo

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

The Premier stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation restrictions iso restrictions travel bubble
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        premium_icon Couple ties the knot in drive-through wedding

        News ‘I thought, you know what? Why not?’

        Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        premium_icon Sex offender given second chance at freedom

        News A sex offender who dragged a woman from a busy Rockhampton street and attempted to...

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters profit from new markets

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients