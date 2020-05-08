Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Premier denies ‘thaw’ in pay freeze promise

Domanii Cameron
by and Jack McKay
8th May 2020 4:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended her public service pay freeze amid claims from the LNP that the Government was not honest about when it would come into effect.

It came after The Courier-Mail revealed the Government had struck a deal with unions to ensure all 2019-20 pay increases, held up because of "administrative delays" caused by coronavirus, would still flow through to public servants.

Under-Treasurer Frankie Carroll yesterday told the economic committee tasked with overseeing the Government's COVID-19 response: "I understand the matters canvassed in today's media (Thursday) relates to existing arrangements for some workers including frontline health staff like orderlies, radiographers and technicians.

"We will see the freeze implemented from 1 July as I understand."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the update of COVID-19. Parliament House, George St, Brisbane, 6th of May 2020. (News Corp / Attila Csaszar)
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the update of COVID-19. Parliament House, George St, Brisbane, 6th of May 2020. (News Corp / Attila Csaszar)

The Premier had previously claimed the pay rises would be frozen immediately after making the announcement on breakfast television on April 2.

Ms Palaszczukyesterday insisted there was a 12-month pay freeze for state public servants and said it would be implemented from "financial year to financial year".

"That's how a pay freeze operates," she said.

"I know a lot of (people) have lost their jobs. I know a lot of people are not happy about the pay freeze.

"But I am committed to the 12 month pay freeze."

When asked if she could have worded her commitment better, Ms Palaszczuk said no - instead pointing out that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was introducing a six-month pay freeze for the federal bureaucracy.

LNP treasury spokesman Tim Mander said Ms Palaszczuk's promise to freeze public service wages had now been "thawed".

"When she (the Premier) originally spoke about pay increases, it was all in the context of the current pay rises that were happening," he claimed.

"This is a Government that shows it cannot be trusted."

Originally published as Premier denies 'thaw' in pay freeze promise

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk pay rises politics public servants public service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News How pubs, cafes, restaurants and other parts of Aussie life could return to normal will be addressed in a key meeting today.

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices

        When landmark transparency hub could be in place

        premium_icon When landmark transparency hub could be in place

        Council News The hub will provide direct access to past, present financial data.

        Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

        premium_icon Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

        News Special art kits will be provided to anyone who wishes to take part.