Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
28th Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has conceded her Government has suffered several hiccups during its response to COVID-19 but isn't concerned about having the lowest approval rating of any premier in Australia.

It follows an extraordinary Newspoll published in The Australian today that revealed just 55 per cent of people were satisfied with Ms Palaszczuk's performance, just six months out from the state election.

West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan received the highest support with 89 per cent of people surveyed being satisfied.

Ms Palaszczuk today said: "I'm just doing the best for Queensland."

Pressed on why she thought it was the lowest, she repeated she was doing the best for Queensland and that she wasn't concerned.

The Premier conceded there had been a few "hiccups along the road" but would not elaborate on what those issues were.

"Frankly the only numbers I'm interested in are these numbers about the number of cases (coronavirus) in Queensland and the number of lives that we are saving," she said.

"I'm doing the best for Queensland that I possibly can, I don't know what more you want me to do."

Originally published as Premier concedes 'hiccups' after shock poll result

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks newspoll politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Adorable orphaned koalas get a second chance at life

        premium_icon Adorable orphaned koalas get a second chance at life

        News "Each time you release a koala they take a piece of your heart”

        Flood victims may be denied 99% of payout

        premium_icon Flood victims may be denied 99% of payout

        News 2011 floods class action: State moves to pay just 1% of damages

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion