A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Pregnant woman injured in violent home invasion

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Mar 2020 9:52 AM
An expectant mother is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a violent home invasion overnight.

Townsville Police confirmed they were still looking for two men who were armed with a pick-style weapon when they attacked the woman in her Condon home.

Kirwan station officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said the woman was confronted by the men in her lounge room about 10pm.

A struggle erupted and the woman suffered some scratches to her arms and "marks" to her stomach.

She told police she was pregnant.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Jabiru St about 10pm and took a woman to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Act Snr Sgt Cupitt said there was no witnesses to the incident.

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating the incident.

