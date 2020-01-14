Sally Pearson pregnant: Champion hurdler to have a baby

Australian Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson is pregnant.

The champion hurdler took to Instagram to announce the news in a cryptic post that she teased late Monday night.

She captioned the post - which features a pair of baby shoes alongside her running spikes positioned in blocks - simply with a "shh" and mouth covered emoji.

Pearson then took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Sally Pearson’s cryptic pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"My husband Kieran and I are pleased to announce that we are expecting our first child," Pearson tweeted.

"We are looking forward to meeting our little one in July this year, just before the Tokyo Olympics start!! Gotta start them young."

Pearson, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics along with the 2011 and 2017 World Championship titles in the 100m hurdles, retired in August.

Sally Pearson is going to be a mum.

At the time, she revealed that she and her husband Kieran had plans to start a family.

"Obviously we'd love to have kids but we're not sure when yet. I'm still very selfish … I've still got an athlete's head on," she said.

"I think for both of us it's about recovering from this whole 20 years of being involved in the sport and getting over retirement before we make any big life decisions like that (having children)."

Messages of congratulations have flooded Pearson's social media, one of which she replied with smiling and heart emojis and a "thanks".